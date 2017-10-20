Midlothian stages Special Olympics

More than 70 people with learning difficulties took part in the Midlothian Special Olympics at Mayfield Leisure Centre on October 5.

A total of nine teams from across the county took part, in eight different sports.

The sports were all divisioned so everyone, no matter their level of disability, could take part.

Provost Adam Montgomery was there to present medals and senior pupils from Dalkeith High School came along to help out on the day along with their teacher Ross Cartwright.

Organised by Midlothian Sport and Leisure Services and volunteers helping from Lothian Special Olympics, it proved an extremely successful day.

The event opened with a parade of team banners, led by MAC Bear, the Special Olympics very own Midlothian Mascot.

Summer and Ash who were the Special Olympics Mascots from the recent Special Olympics National Summer Games held in Sheffield, of which 100 Midlothian athletes attended, also attended the event.

Yvonne Hay, community recreation officer for Midlothian Council said: ‘‘All the athletes have been training over the past year for this event and they all had a fantastic time.

‘‘Well done to everyone and a huge thank you to all our volunteers, support workers and of course athletes.’’

Anyone interested in more information about Special Olympics should contact Yvonne at Yvonne.Hay@midlothian.gov.uk or go to the Lothian Special Olympics website at www.Lothianspecialolympics.org

Pictured are the teams YCATS and Sycamore Lions, who both drew for the overall winners trophy.