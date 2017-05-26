Action packed evening at Raceway

A changeable evening weather-wise greeted drivers, teams and fans as they gathered at HRP Lochgelly Raceway last Saturday for another busy five formula, 16 race programme of events.

The six-11 year-old drivers were first on track for their traditional whites and yellows race to open proceedings.

The CC Rods were back in action just seven days after their previous outing and race damage and holidays saw a slightly reduced field that was, nevertheless, still in the mid-teens which underlined the strength of HRP’s low-budget, non-contact class.

The feature final saw McNiven repeat his exploits but this time from the back of the white grade.

McNiven made short work of those ahead of him to take a commanding lead which the chasing pack were unable to do anything about.

McFarlane once again came home in second while lady racer Emma Kirk claimed an excellent podium spot in third to round off a good night of CC Rod action.

The 2.0 Hot Rods were back on track for the penultimate time before their British Championship.

The feature final saw yellow top Kevin Stewart, who has won a couple of races so far this year, take an early lead after overhauling initial leader Paul Carruthers as the star graded drivers battled with each other.

Gordon Alexander appeared to get his set-up wrong in the heats but the Scottish champion was flying in the final and he led the red top charge with earlier double heat winner Hardie not quite on the same pace this time around.

Stewart maintained a very healthy lead all the way to the chequered flag to take and excellent feature victory ahead of Alexander and a welcome third spot for Englishman Leech.

The Stock Rods were also back for their final meeting before the World Championships in Northern Ireland at the start of June.

The feature final saw Anstruther’s Paul Beaton streak into a huge lead but, eventually, Jonathan Lattka made the crucial move to slot into second place and begin his pursuit of Beaton.

As the laps wound down, Lattka managed to overhaul Beaton for the lead and the win with Beaton holding on for second ahead of Kelty’s Darren McAlpine.

The next slice of stock car action at HRP Lochgelly Raceway comes your way this Saturday and features the National Hot Rods in their final World Championship qualifier for 2017 along with the two top formulas in Scotland in the form of the Superstox and Ministox, add in the 2.0 Hot Rods and Ninja Karts and it is another busy night from 5.45pm.