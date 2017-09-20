An exciting weekend of motorcycling

All roads lead to East Fortune Race Circuit this weekend for the final rounds of the Scottish Motorcyle Racing and Melville Club Championships.

The well-subscribed two-day meeting culminates with the thrilling 17-lap Steve Hislop Trophy Race, held annually in memory of one of Scotland’s greatest racers, with a beautiful glass trophy for the winner of the fastest 36 riders, placed randomly on the grid.

Steve Hislop began his racing career at East Fortune and later became Scottish and British Champion and was a multiple Isle of Man TT winner.

He was tragically killed in a helicopter crash 14 years ago near his home town of Hawick in the Scottish Borders.

A packed race programme is promised including Superbikes, Formula 600, Scottish Lightweights, F125, Pre-Injection, CB500, Post Classics and a good grid of Sidecars.

The current Scottish Superbike leader Bruce Birnie is narrowly ahead of Max Alexander by three points so they will both be battling hard for the Superbike Championship title as well as the Hislop trophy.

Birnie also leads the Formula 600 Championship and is 15 points ahead of William Monie.

Two championship titles have already been settled.

The 2017 Scottish Lightweights’ title has been secured by 16-year old Lewis Paterson while Steven Watson is Scottish Superbike Cup winner.

Ex-European Superstock champion Howard Selby will make a welcome return to East Fortune.

Gifford’s Lewis Rollo, currently racing in British Superbikes, and Haddington’s Paul McClung, will both be back in action this weekend and both would love to get their hands on the Hislop trophy, won last year for the first time by John Dean Jnr.

Rollo was runner-up in 2015 on his 600 bike whereas this time he’ll be riding a more powerful 1000cc Superstock bike.

Other Hislop trophy hopefuls will be Torquil Paterson who has won it several times in the past and Bruce Birnie who is on top form this season.

With a packed programme to get through, practice and qualifying will start at 9am on both days.

Admission is £10 for adults with no charge for accompanied children and everyone is welcome in the paddock.