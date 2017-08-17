Biking legend Frankie loses life in crash

Motorcycling fans across the Lothians are mourning the death of Haddington’s Frankie Dignan (63) following an accident at the Scottish Motorcycle Racing Championship at East Fortune last Saturday.

A member of the Melville Motor Club, the club has released this statement: “The Melville Motor Club regret to announce the loss of club member Frankie Dignan on Saturday, August 12. Frankie was competing at his local circuit when he fell at Campbell’s Hairpin, towards the end of the Scottish Superbikes race.

“He was attended immediately by the circuit medical team and transferred to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, but sadly succumbed to his injuries. Frankie had raced at East Fortune since 1974 and will be terribly missed. The club sends its sincere condolences to his family and friends.”