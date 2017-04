With the launch of the bowling season this month clubs across Midlothian are being invited to send in photographs of their opening days.

The Midlothian Advertiser will aim to publish images of both gents’ and ladies opening events in the following week’s paper.

If you would like your club opening day recorded, please send a jpeg image and a caption of who threw the first jack to midlothiansport@jnlothian.co.uk