Championship racing at East Fortune

Another huge turnout of motorbikes and sidecars is expected for the sixth round of the Scottish Motorcycle Racing Championship at East Fortune Race Circuit this weekend.

Also a demonstration 10km Road Race for Para-cyclists will take place on the circuit during Sunday lunchtime and this is a British Championship Invitational Race and will be an Olympic qualifier.

There’s an enormous 31-sidecar entry, with several reserves, due to the attendance of pre-injection sidecars and this will also be the third round of the Marin Scottish Sidecar Cup.

Amongst the sidecar racers will be Yvonne Davidson, niece of the late TT winner and World Champion Jock Taylor who was from Pencaitland and was tragically killed in 1992 whilst racing in Finland.

The Andrew Couper Sidecar Trophy Race also takes place to remember a popular, well-respected sidecar racer.

Taking part in the packed race programme are Pathhead’s Scott Gordon, Callum Paterson from Musselburgh and a good quota of participants from East Lothian including Barry Keith, Marti Brown, and Andy Dunnet, see Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie (above) .

The Scottish Superbike Championship is currently led by Bruce Birnie who is 31 points ahead of Max Alexander with Scott Shand a further 12 points adrift.

Classes include Superbikes, Formula 600, Lightweights, CB500 Classics, Pre-Injection 600, Formula 125 and Sidecars including the FSRA Pre-Injection Sidecars.

Bikes will be on the circuit for practice and qualifying from 9am on both days.

Admission £10 adults, free for accompanied under 16-year olds.