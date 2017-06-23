Classis bikes on show

The Bob McIntyre Memorial Classic race meeting takes place this weekend at East Fortune Race Circuit.

This is an event that feels as close as possible to the bygone era in which McIntyre raced.

Classic enthusiasts will know that Bob McIntyre raced locally many years ago and he was the first motorcycle racer to break the 100mph lap record at the Isle of Man TT in 1957 aboard his Gilera Four machine. Nowadays the lap record at the TT is over 130mph.

Classes of motorcycles and a good grid of classic sidecars amounting to over 180 bikes in total, include a plethora of Manx Nortons, AJS R7s, and good grids of 250s, 350s and 500s, also past masters and parade bikes, a superb selection for the Classic race fans.

Keeping the spectators informed with their extensive knowledge of motorcycle racing, will be the resident commentary team of Mose Hutchinson and Ian Robertson.

Bikes will be on circuit from 9am on both days, for what promises to be a packed weekend programme.

Saturday morning will be practice and qualifying with racing after lunch and on Sunday the racing commences from around 10.30am onwards.

Adult admission is £10, accompanied children under 16 are admitted free of charge and the paddock is open to all.