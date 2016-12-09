District call up for swimmers

Four youngsters from Midlothian Swimming Club enjoyed the third and final day of training as part of the District Regional Programme on Sunday, December 4, at Lochgelly High school.

They took part an intensive day of swimming and landbased exercise.

There was also an opportunity for parents to hear about the important role they play in their child’s swimming development at a mindset talk in the afternoon.

Ria Colbridge, Ellie Robertson, Jamie Ferguson and Lewis Thomson were selected to take part in this initiative run by Scottish Swimming Performance Team in co-operation with the local swimming Districts.

There performances at the DRP Days swimmers may lead the youngsters to be nominated by the Lead Coaches for selection to attend stroke-specific training days in the following Spring.

Head coach Colin Barton said: “was keen to stress it is a major achievement to be one of the swimmers selected for this training programme and reports and feedback from the coaches involved about the youngsters, have been excellent.’’