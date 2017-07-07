Emily’s dream step up to Mini Cooper

Last year’s Junior Saloon Car Championship scholarship winner Emily Glanvill did not have the best of days when she joined one of Britain’s most competitive fields for three action-packed races at Fife’s Knockhill Circuit last weekend.

This season, the Penicuik-based racer has moved up from the Citreon Saxo to the Mini Cooper which is quite a step up.

Emily was scheduled to compete in the Mini Cooper Ladies’ Cup against Hannah Chapman and Taelor Shand, who are also contenders for the overall championship.

Prior to the race meet, she had said: “I can’t wait to get back out racing in July. Although I had hoped to take part in the previous Mini Cooper Cup race meetings in 2017, I’m sure that having had time to experiment in testing, both with the mechanical aspects of the car and with various driving techniques, it will prove to be very valuable in the months ahead.’’

But her first outing of the year did not go as well as planned as she spun off the track in her first two races and then her car suffered gearbox trouble in the final race.

Currently Emily is sponsored thanks to Harper Performance, Rentec Autocare, Super 23, Walero Baselayers, Ian J Brown and Company, BlackBox, 1st Glass.

To find out more about sponsoring Emily in her aim to compete in the rest of the season, contact eglanvill999@gmail.com for more information.