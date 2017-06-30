Emily set to compete at Knockhill

Penicuik-based Emily Glanvill will make her long-awaited Scottish Mini Cooper Cup Championship debut this weekend (July 2) with her Mini Emilia.

Last year’s Junior Saloon Car Championship scholarship winner, Emily will be joining one of Britain’s most competitive fields for three action-packed races at Fife’s Knockhill Circuit.

Moving from the Saxo to the Mini is quite a step for the Penicuik-based racer but Emily is a quick-learner and a number of test sessions throughout the start of the year has got her in tune with Emilia, which was raced by drivers including Jade Edwards and Aiden Moffat in 2016 as the championship’s guest car.

Emily will be hoping to channel the spirit of Clio Cup star Edwards and BTCC ace Moffat as she races against dozens of other drivers all with a chance of claiming victory.

She’ll also be competing in the championship’s Ladies’ Cup where Emily will be competing against Hannah Chapman and Taelor Shand, who are also contenders for the overall championship.

Emily said: “I can’t wait to get back out racing in July. Although I had hoped to take part in the previous Mini Cooper Cup race meetings in 2017, I feel that having taken the time to test in the car properly, I will be going into my first meeting feeling well prepared. I have adjusted to the feel of my new race car over the last few months and am really happy with how it is handling.

“I’m sure that having time to experiment in testing, both with the mechanical aspects of the car (thanks to Minimax and Rentec Autocare) and with various driving techniques, will prove to be very valuable come July 2nd. Thanks to my sponsors Harper Performance, I am also feeling physically ready to conquer this new challenge. With their support and guidance, I have been working hard in the gym and am making changes to my diet to ensure that my body is in the best place to perform on raceday.

“Gathering the budget to fund my racing career in 2017 has undoubtedly been my biggest challenge to date. That being said, it has only made me even more grateful for the support I continue to receive from my current sponsors - Rentec Autocare, Super 23, Walero Baselayers, Ian J Brown and Company, BlackBox, 1st Glass and Harper Performance. I am very proud to be surrounded by such a strong and passionate team of people this season. “

To find out more about sponsoring Emily in her aim to compete in the rest of the season, contact eglanvill999@gmail.com for more information.