Gymnasts bounce their way to success at the national finals

Gymnasts from the City of Edinburgh Trampolining Club (CETC) recently returned from England last week with a clutch of medals.

Members of the Lasswade-based club took part in the NDP (National Development Pathway) finals at the Telford International Centre on July 7-9 and came home with four silver and one bronze medal.

The local gymnasts qualified for the event after competing at the British Gymnastics NDP Regional Team Finals in Birmingham in June.

That competition attracted entries from 12 regions in Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales, with six trampoline gymnasts and six DMT (double-mini trampoline) gymnasts from the local club competing for the Scotland regional team.

CETC head coach Lauren Jeffrey was also selected as lead coach for the Scotland DMT Team, with the club’s senior coach Kirsty Beaton selected as a DMT team coach.

Both individual and overall regional team results from this competition were fantastic with Scotland returning home with a haul of 51 medals, 13 for trampolining, 14 for Tumbling and 24 for DMT. They also retained the Regional winners DMT trophy for the second year running.

The CETC gymnasts at this event also qualified for the recent NDP Finals.

Although some were unable to enter due to holidays and work commitments, the following gymnasts gained excellent results as follows: Trampolining - Ciara Donlevy (NDP 7 17+yrs) - 3rd; Ava Harvey (NDP 7 11-14 yrs) - 7th; Madeline Smith (NDP 7 11-14yrs)- 2nd;

Double-mini trampoline - Megan Baskill (NDP 3 11-12yrs) - 2nd; Leah Borthwick (NDP 2 11-12 yrs) - 2nd; Lauren Murie (NDP 5 15+yrs) - 5th; Leona Scott (NDP 6 17+ ) - 2nd.

Head coach Lauren Jeffrey said of their successes: ‘‘These were fantastic results all round for CETC gymnasts- with some promising stars for the future.’’

CETC offer coached classes in trampolining and DMT for all ages and abilities, which recommence on Sunday, August 20 at Lasswade.

Spaces are available in some classes, if interested, please contact the club secretary at secretary@cityofedinburghtrampolineclub.co.uk