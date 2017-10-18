Gymnasts take step up to a higher level

Lasswade Gymnastics Club continues to be at the forefront of the sport as members return to Midlothian with a clutch of medals.

Following success in the British Championships earlier this year, it was the turn of the Scottish National NDP Championships.in Perth.

And they did not disappoint, as the boys team returned with a clutch of medals in their grade competitions.

These included Oskar Kolodziej who was first overall and Leo Murray who finished second overall in the elite level one category.

Their performances have resulted in the two boys being selected for the Performance Pathway Programme for mens artistic elite development in South Essex.

The year-long course will start in January and they will work with high performance British gymnastic coaches.

In the pre-elite level one category, Josh Pettigrew was first overall while Fraser McGregor finished second winning silver.

And in the pre-elite level one team event Josh and Fraser joined Toby Bullock and Ethan Lough to secure second place with all winning silver medals.

Elswhere Gregor Happs was fourth and Robbie MacDonnell came in sixth overall in level two.

In the team event, Liam Darragh and Robbie Gilfillan joined Robbie and Gregor to finish first overall, winning a gold at level two category.

At level three, Ciaran Fairfoul was first overall with Ciaran McMahon fifth overall in level 3 while at level four, Rory Gilfillan finished fifth.

The Lasswade boys - Oskar, Leo, Gregor, Ciaran McMahon, and the two Robbie’s - have also been selected to compete for Scotland at the British Grade Finals in November.

The girls, who compete at levels, also did a great job.

In the women’s artistic volountry levels, Lily Byres (11) took fifth on bars with Neve Wilson (11) was fourth on vault and sixth overall at level five while Anya Shepherd came in third on vault, winning a bronxe and was fifth overall in the level five, 12-13 age category.

Ten year-old Holly Allfrey finished third on beam, second on floor and finished first overall, winning gold, silver and bronze medals.

At Level six, Evie Barker won bronze after finishing fourth on bar and beam and taking third overall.

Elise Marwick came third on beam and two firsts on bars, winning two golds and a bronze medal at level five.

Sarah Happs, who has been very poorly for quite some time and is slowly making her way back into competitions performed very well on the day,

In the 10 year category, Lily Haggart came fifth on beam while Millie Lamont came fifth on vault, second on beam, first on bars and first overall winning two gold and a silver.

In the women’s artistic volountry level 4, for ages 10-11, Poppy Cunningham came fifth on vault, first on floor and beam and second on bars to finish first overall, winning three gold and a silver. Tilly Bee finished third on bars and floor, second on beam and took second overall, winning two silver and a bronze.

At level five (aged 8), Indie Bee finished fourth on bars, third on floor and beam, first on vault to finishe first overall with two gold, a silver and a bronze medal.

A spokeswoman for the club said: ‘‘Everyone at the club is so proud of them for all they have achieved. This is testament to their hard work and the work and dedication of an amazing coaching team.’’