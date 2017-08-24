Hannah wins second title

Midlothian’s Hannah Darling weathered difficult conditions last week to be crowned the Loretto School Scottish Girls’ Under-14 champion at Crail Golfing Society.

National Girls’ champion Darling from Broomieknowe, the youngest ever winner of the girls’ title aged 13 at Scotscraig last month, continued her fine form to win by five shots over Welsh player Ffion Tynan with two impressive rounds of 73.

Despite only having returned from the Girls’ Home Internationals the night before the first round, Darling was feeling confident going into the tournament.

“Obviously I was a bit tired but I just kind of had to stick with my game,” she said. “I knew I had the game to win and just wanted to kind of stick to my game plan and do my best.”

Darling then headed to Iowa last weekend to attend the Solheim Cup, continuing her dream season.

She is a member of the ‘Project 19’ squad supported by VisitScotland, the Ladies European Tour, Scottish Government and Scottish Golf.

Knowing that many of the players in the European side once upon a time held national amateur titles in their own countries, it means a lot to Darling to now hold two.

She said: “Coming into the beginning of the year I set a goal to win the Under-14s, but coming to the end of the season, to win both, it’s just something else – it’s unreal.”

Hannah is pictured with Sebastian Frau, from Italy, who won the boys’ title with rounds of 72 and 70 to win by one shot over Ireland’s Joseph Byrne (Baltinglass).