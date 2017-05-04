Lasswade AC’s young athletes shine in the first meeting of the season

Lasswade Athletic Club’s young athletes were back in action in the Forth Valley League last weekend and

recorded some good performances.

After winning promotion to the First Division last season, their first match, of a three match season, took place at Craigswood Sports Centre, Livingston, on a cool and windy morning.

Twenty five athletes made their way through to Livingston to compete against teams from Edinburgh AC, Falkirk Victoria Harriers, Pitreavie, Corstorphine, Dunfermline, Central and Borders.

Competition across the three age groups - under 11, under 13 and under 15 - was high as was to be expected in the top division.

The Lasswade team managed to hold their own and produced a number of fine performances on the day.

The under 11 girls were made up of Eloise Scott, Hannah Harley and, competing for the first time for the club, Roisin Free.

Hannah ran a personal best time of 15.5s in the 100m to win her race, while Eloise and Roisin both jumped pbs in the long jump winning valuable points for the team.

For the boys Harry Miller, competing for the first time, was joined by Ramsay Blair and Shane Majekodunmi.

Harry posted PBs in the long jump and 800m, while Ramsay managed to beat his pb in the long jump. Shane’s run of 15.1s, in the 100m, was a new pb and was good enough for third on the day. Shane followed this up with a fifth place finish in the 800m.

Eilidh Brown and Lisa Ferguson competed in the high jump for the first time in the under 13s with Lisa going over 1.15m and Eilidh going over 1.05m.

Both girls had also ran personal bests in the 100m earlier in the morning.

Olivia Meikle was joined by Carla Latto in the 800m, where both ran strong races.

The performance of the day came from Dexter Howard in the under 13 boys 800m, who despite injuring himself in the run still managed to finish in third with a new pb.

The other Lasswade runner in the 800m, Ross Wolfenden, also produced a pb to finish fourth in his race.

Elsewhere Alastair Scott and Josh Nicolson ran well in the 100m to finish fourth and third respectively.

Alec Miller produced some fantastic jumps in the high jump, finishing in third place and a new pb of 1.30m.

The under 15 boys team was made up of Harry Henriksen, Cameron Dickson and Aonghus Spence and while short on numbers the boys made up for this by covering unfamiliar events.

Cameron was on form producing new pbs in both the shot putt and the javelin, while Harry was close to his pb in the 800m finishing fourth.

Aonghus had new pbs in all of his events, the 100m, shot putt and javelin.

Mia Downie and Abbie Malinowski ran well in the under 15 100m with Mia managing a second, while Abbie managed fourth. Lauren Meikle and Abby McGlone also represented the team in the 800m.

Heather Kinghorn produced a massive new PB in the shot putt with her throw of 7.87m, some 60cm better than her previous best.

Megan McLaughlin and Georgia Leighton joined Heather in the throws with Megan throwing well in the shot and Georgia in the javelin.