Lasswade AC to host top cross country events

Athletes are being invited to compete in the Lasswade AC Open Championships at Gore Glen Playing Fields on Sunday, November 5.

Now in its 36th year, the event continues to attract some of the top club cross country runners from around the country.

This year’s event is expected to be one of the best yet and for spectators coming along on the day, there will be the chance to see some of the country’s top young athletes in action.

Among those competing for Lasswade will be the members of the East District Relay Championships silver medal winning team of Ross Wolfenden, Harry Henriksen and Christian Graham.

Also in action will be recent Scottish team members Lauren Dixon, Sarah Tait and Magnus Tait.

This year’s event will also see a number of the top primary school runners in action.

In all there will be nine races, ranging from under 11s up to seniors and veterans, with medals and trophies on offer for individual and team winners.

Races get under way at 12.30pm, starting with the girls under 11s taking on a one mile lap of the course.

The day culminates with the U20s, seniors and veteren men taking on the six mile course at 2.30pm.

Entry to the event is free for spectators, while spaces are still available for anyone wishing to take part.

As an Open event the meeting gives the opportunity for runners of all ages and ability the chance to compete.

Information on entering the event can be found on the Lasswade AC website www.lasswade-ac.org.uk or by contacting the club at lasswadeathletics@gmail.com.