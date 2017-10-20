Lasswade continue their winning ways

There was not a lot to separate these teams on paper with Lasswade fifth with four wins from six and West seventh with three wins all at home.

The Lasswade defence was a bit leaky in the first quarter letting in two tries but the visitors kept the heads with two of their own by the break and proceeded to dominate the second half with two more.

Light rain and a soggy pitch with a cold breeze were not the best conditions for handling rugby but did not seriously affect either team.

West made the stronger start and with just eight minutes gone Greenhaugh didn’t need the overlap as he broke two tackles to cover the last 20 metres to the corner.

Lasswade responded and declined a shot at goal from 20 metres in favour of a short range lineout. The captain’s decision proved absolutely correct when Cook touched down beside the flag from the catch and drive.

West resumed their dominance and early in the second quarter, a good angle and another missed tackle gave Greenhaugh an unobstructed line the posts for an easy conversion by Burns to take West seven points in the lead at 12-5.

That proved to be West’s final score as Lasswade took control and play was mostly in the West half and 22.

The home side held out right up to the last minute of the period but succumbed to a series of recycles which set up an overlap for Blair Smith to squeeze in beside the corner flag.

With the second period barely underway Hunter made another barging break to open the West lines and then swift hands and Hearn took the ball to the home line where Hunter popped up again to take care of the last yard and lay his successful claim for Lasswade’s Player of the match. Bell’ conversion stretched the lead to five points.

Although West were seldom out if their half, the five point lead didn’t always seem secure enough. That security only came with 12 minutes of normal time left. From a ruck on the home 22 the ball was shipped to Quigley who took it at pace and broke the last two tackles to place the try bonus ball beside the posts for Bell to widen the gap to 12-24.

With the bonus point try in the bag when two penalty chances were offered in the closing ten minutes, Borthwick put the issue beyond any further doubt by asking Bell to take the three points both times.

West didn’t give up and pressed hard for the last few minutes but their visitors kept them at bay until the final whistle.

Despite five point wins for two weeks on the trot Lasswade are still in fifth place, on equal league points with Biggar but the latter has a slightly better points difference.

This situation will change, for better or worse, over the coming weeks when three of Lasswade’s opponents are in the top four and the fourth fixture is Howe of Fife who are currently placed sixth.

This Saturday’s fixture is at Hawthornden against league leaders Kirkcaldy, kick off 3pm.