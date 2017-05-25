Lasswade in relegation battle

It was a tough day for Lasswade AC’s young athletes last Saturday as they went into competition in the second of this season’s Forth Valley League Division One matches.

The rain had been coming down long before athletes arrived at Meadowbank Stadium and continued throughout the course of the afternoon’s competition.

Lasswade AC's Abbie Malinowski in action at Meadowbank

Despite the conditions athletes from Lasswade and the other seven teams in the event got on with things and managed to produce a high standard of competition.

First up on the rain soaked track was the girls under 15 200m races.

In a great start to the day for Lasswade, Mia Downie ran superbly to take first place.

Her time of 26.69 was a new personal best, and also moved her into the top ten rankings in Scotland for the year.

Following up was Abbie Malinowski, who in the tightest race of the day, was beaten into second by photo finish by Dunfermline athlete Erin Thomson with both athletes recording times of 27.52.

After being out for a while Abbie is now getting back to somewhere near her best and Saturday’s time moves her into the top 20 rankings for the year.

Elsewhere in the 200m, there was a raft of new personal bests for Lasswade athletes.

In the under 15 boys both Adam Leighton and Aonghus Spence managed to beat their previous bests.

The under 13 runners of Skye Foster, Phoebe Kong, Alastair Scott and Max Sharman also managed new best times.

Not to be outdone, Abbie Foster and Ramsay Blair also managed new bests in the under 11 competition.

The highlight of the distance events was Hannah Harley’s run in the under 11s 600m event.

Taking it out fast from the start Hannah built up a lead over the rest of the field, which she never looked in danger of surrendering.

Coming home in a new personal best time of 1.57.1, Hannah finished well ahead of second placed runner Eilidh Ovenstone from Corstorphine.

While conditions underfoot were difficult on the track, the field events arguably had it worse.

In the high jump, Lasswade’s Adam Leighton and Michelle Blaikie both took top spot in the under 15s.

Adam winning with a jump of 1.60m and Michelle with a jump of 1.50m.

Excellent performances considering the conditions.

Also out in the track, despite a treacherous run up, Alec Miller produced a big new personal best in the javelin with a throw of 15.13m.

Not far behind in his first competition was fellow under 13 athlete Jan Rochon, with a throw of 13.50m.

As the day wore on conditions were starting to affect most of the events.

Run up areas and the track were becoming more dangerous and at one point a snow shovel was brought out to clear standing water from the shot putt circle.

As the relays approached it was becoming clear that conditions were getting the better of the day.

And with the track becoming increasingly dangerous, and concern for athlete safety, the decision was made to cancel the running of the relays.

Despite two fine team performances Lasswade find themselves in seventh place in the league but only one point behind Central AC in sixth.

With the two teams finishing in seventh and eighth being relegated, everything now rests on a strong team performance by Lasswade in the third and final match of the season.

The final match of the season takes place at Grangemouth Stadium on June 24.