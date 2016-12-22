Lasswade lose out in promotion battle in Glasgow

Lasswade visited Glasgow Accies hoping for a repeat of their earlier meeting this season which saw them win 54-14 at Hawthornden.

Coming into this second leg Accies were unbeaten since September 24 with six wins and two draws - the latter against two of leaders: Highland and Dumfries.

Lasswade travelled with a full strength squad and kicked off into a light breeze on a firm surface.

Accies gathered and set the tone for the game with some slick handling forward control. With just four minutes gone a blind side move found the Lasswade defence outnumbered and Mathie raced down the wing and round to the posts for Grey to convert.

Injuries to standoff Matt Smith and No 8 Donald Hearn, slowed down Lasswade’s recovery from this early reverse and Accies fully capitalised with another try mostly courtesy of some patient forward recycling finished off wide out by prop forward Scott.

12-0 in 12 minutes was always going to be difficult to come back from but the visitors knuckled down and territory and possession was more evenly shared.

As the second quarter approached Lasswade had Accies pinned in their 22 and when the ball went loose, snapped it up and set up a series of rucks on the line until Lamont eventually found a way over near the corner.

With a Peter Brown-esque nonchalance, Hunter chipped the conversion for the full seven points.

The game was slugged out between the 22s for the next ten minutes until an over-vigorous entry into a ruck saw the Lasswade captain ordered to the sinbin for what was left of the half.

The absence proved significant as Grey first added three points from the penalty and then the additional pressure on the Lasswade forwards told and it was Grey again who crossed the line in stoppage time and added the two points to give his side a 22-7 half time lead.

Lasswade started the second half strongly and then got some additional assistance when a tip tackle had an Accies forward sidelined for 10 minutes.

The visitors used the time to ramp up their forward play and a quarter of an hour into the period Moffat finished off a series of pick and drives and Hunter again added the extra points.

Still with the man advantage, it was Hunter himself who forced his way over just past the hour but on this occasion his conversion drifted wide.

Back to full strength, Accies picked up the pace and won a five metre lineout at which flanker Creaven secured the ball while his colleagues drove to the line. Grey’s conversion put the hosts 10 points ahead with just eight minutes of normal time remaining.

In catch-up mode, Lasswade camped in the home 22 and again a yellow card added a man advantage but with less than a minute to play. Opting for a scrum from the resultant penalty took them up to line and forced another penalty and then another. Finally, six minutes into stoppage time a supreme forward effort brought in the bonus point try and the loser’s bonus with Hunter’s boot bring up the final 29-26 score.