Lasswade lose to bogey team Saints

Lasswade met last season’s League 3 champions Dumfries Saints last weekend and lost 10-17 in what was a hard-fought contest between the two sides.

Lasswade lost just six games out of 22 in their successful promotion run last season, two of them were relatively low scoring and hard-fought affairs against the champions.

Both teams have also made solid starts in their new league with two wins from two.

With this history, another resounding battle was inevitable and this proved to be the case.

Dumfries kicked off in steady rain which was to continue well into the third quarter and was an explanation of the many handling errors by both sides.

But at least there was no significant wind to go with it.

Each side probed and tested the other’s mettle during the opening quarter hour with play swinging from end to end with the Lasswade forwards slightly on top but counterbalanced by a slightly more threatening Saints back line.

Lasswade opened their account as the first quarter approached when a long series of rucks ended when Hunter crashed over the line and initiated his claim to be Lasswade’s player of the match. Bell slotted the two points to make it 7-0. Dumfries responded in kind with their own assaults on the Lasswade line and soon levelled the score when flanker, Scott, crossed in the corner and Carlisle converted from the touchline with what proved to be the last score of the half.

Realising that points were not going to come easily, Saints opted for goal when a Lasswade player failed to roll away and Carlisle took them into a three point lead for the first time.

Lasswade showed the same prudence and when the opportunity arose from a ruck offence, Bell levelled the score again with half an hour still to play.

The hosts were soon challenging the Saints’ line again but when the ball went to ground, Saints fullback, Henderson, who had shown his pace and penetration a couple of times already snapped it up and made the opening break that left Whiteford a fairly unobstructed race to the corner where Carlisle was on target again.

This opportunism and perhaps slightly more determination, belligerence even, proved to be the main difference between two otherwise equally matched sides as they slugged it out for the remaining 25 minutes with neither of them giving anything more away.

Lasswade remain in third place but are joined there by Hamilton and Preston Lodge while Dumfries yield first place to Kirkcaldy’s better points difference.

This Saturday Lasswade take on GHK at Old Annies-land, kicking off at 3pm.