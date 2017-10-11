Lasswade make it four wins from six to stay fifth

Lasswade made the stronger start and took an early lead with two converted tries.

But Preston Lodge (PL) rallied and pulled it back to evens at half time but in the second half had no answer to three further touchdowns by the visitors.

Lasswade had the better of the opening exchanges with the forwards dominating the set scrums and winning most of their own ball at the lineouts and rucks.

With ten minutes gone the ball was swung out to Kyle Smith at outside centre who made the first of several breaks and plays that were to earn him Lasswade’s ‘player of the match’ award.

On this occasion he stepped inside his marker and when caught inside the home 22 offloaded to an unmarked Gladstone outside home who had to time to round nearer the posts to simplify Bell’s conversion.

With their hosts on the back foot, Lasswade were soon pressing again and just before the quarter hour Cook found a hole on half way and quick passing through two other pairs of hands left Gladstone again with some space down the wing to ground his second try under the posts and Bell added another two points to his tally.

Seemingly unstoppable now, play stayed in the home half and in the early minutes of the second quarter the home line was under direct threat again.

Unfortunately for the visitors a pass went astray and was snapped up by Gillies and with only the Lasswade fullback to beat, he sprinted the 80 metres to the opposite try line and Walls converted the score.

This breakaway score swung the pendulum back to at least the middle again and neither side could crack the other’s last line until four minutes into first half stoppage time when a series of PL rucks in the Lasswade red zone gave Dixon the chance to finish off near the corner and Walls was on target to tie the scores for half time.

The Lasswade fifteen came flying out of the blocks in the second half and within 90 seconds a series of rucks and mauls took them up to the line and Elliot claimed the touch down with Bell stretching the lead back to seven points.

That lead often looked insufficient over the next half hour as play swung from end to end.

With just 10 minutes left it needed a counter attack to set up the visitors’ next score. Stopped at a ruck in the home 22, the versatile Quigley after a first half at No 8 was back on field as prop and spotted a gap in a defence scurrying to regroup and took the scrum half’s pop feed to show his pace to the posts for a simple seven pointer.

Any PL hopes of retrieving the game took a final blow just three minutes later when another break by Kyle Smith opened up the defence and Arran Thomas outpaced the defenders over the remaining 30 metres.

In spite of this five point win, results elsewhere keep Lasswade in fifth place but just five points behind the leaders, Kirkcaldy, while Preston Lodge slip to third from bottom.

This Saturday, Lasswade play West of Scotland away, kick-off 3pm.