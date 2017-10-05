Lasswade secure win thanks to first half whitewash

Whitecraigs arrrived at Hawthornden having won just one of their opening four games this season.

The home side have started only slightly better and needed to bounce back from their visit to GHK.

Lasswade kicked off and were immediately threatening the Whitecraigs line.

A knock-on gave the visitors a scrum on their five metre but the Lasswade eight took it against the head and pushed on over the line for Quigley to claim the points and for Bell to convert before even two minutes had passed.

The restart was safely gathered and after some skirmishing around half way the ball was swung wide to Wilson who dummied his marker and raced through the gap and outpaced the defenders to touch down in the corner.

12-0 down in just four minutes, Whitecraigs needed to dig deeper and they did but only for 10 minutes when again they had the put-in at a scrum on their own five metre line.

Lasswade were dominating the set scrum by this time and as it turned out, throughout the game, and again took the ball against the head and surged forward.

This time the Whitecraigs scrum disintegrated in a way that led the referee to the centre of the posts and a penalty try.

Play continued to be mostly in the Whitecraigs half and with the second quarter barely underway Lasswade were again camped on the Craigs line and earned a five metre scrum after being held up over the line.

Once again the Whitecraigs scrum crumbled but this time play continued and a couple of recycles put the ball into Hunter’s hands to crash over from short range and clinch the try bonus point.

Whether Lasswade sat back a bit or Whitecraigs stiffened their defence, there was no further change to the 26-0 scoreline by the the half-time break.

It was Whitecraigs’ turn to come flying out of the blocks after the break using their forwards to make ground down the centre of the park, their centre, Snyman was on hand to make the final break to the line and Gillies slotted the extra points within three minutes from the restart.

The Craigs’ revival continued and a lapse in the home defence gave the visitors’ winger Adair a fairly unobstructed run to the line, Gillies’ converted to make it 26-14 with 30 minutes remaining.

It was the home side’s turn to tighten things up and this they did with their man-of the match, Danny Ritchie leading the way.

Play swung back to being mostly on Whitecraigs’ territory but scores were harder to make than in the first half.

Eventually with just ten minutes to go a Lasswade break from the half way line overtook the home defence and Tiffney made no mistake in covering the last yards to touch down wide out.

Even without the conversion the game was up for the visitors and the clock ran down without further score.

This win moves the Midlothian side back up to fifth place on equal league points with fourth placed Bigger but a smaller points difference.

This Saturday the club visit Prestonpans, kick-off 3pm.