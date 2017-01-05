Last session for swim coach

Midlothian Swimming Club said a fond farewell to the parent volunteer, Donald Mcfarlane, who has led a land training session every Sunday morning for the past 12 years.

The club relies on parent volunteers, and without them, the club would not be as successful as it is.

Donald’s fun exercise sessions allowed the youngsters an opportunity to improve core fitness out of the pool.

The club appreciates all his hard work over the years, and presented him with a small token of their appreciation after his last land training session, which was held on Sunday, December 18.

Head coach Colin Barton said: “Over the past 12 years Donald’s enthusiasm and expertise has benefited so many young swimmers. He will be greatly missed by everyone at the club and I wish him well for the future.”

Donald was keen to point out he was now looking forward to a rest and a few Sunday lie-ins from now on.”

Some of the club’s young members took time out of Sunday’s land training session at Penicuik Centre to thank Donald Mcfarlane for his efforts over the years.