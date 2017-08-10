Learmonth loses out at semi-final stage

Lasswade AC athlete Guy Learmonth was among a large contingent of Scots competing for Team GB at the World Championships in London.

Having finished second in the 800m at the British Championships earlier this year, Guy secured his place on the team by running a new PB at the Anniversary Games at Olympic Park last month.

In Saturday’s round of heats, he finished third and made his way through to the semi-finals in a time of 1.45.90, just a fraction off his current personal best.

Another good run in Sunday’s semi-final was not quite enough to make it through to the final, finishing in fifth.

It was another fine performance from one of Scotland’s top runners though, and continues his fine run of form for the year.