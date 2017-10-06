Linked effort to get people on bikes

Penicuik Cycling Group, Midlothian Council and cycling organisations met recently at Beeslack High School to debate the way forward to encourage more people to cycle in Midlothian.

The public meeting heard how Penicuik Cycling Group had been successful at securing grant funding for cycling activities and are now looking at potential infrastructure improvements that it could work in partnership with Midlothian Council.

The Group is actively exploring an e-bike rental scheme, fun day events and creating designated quiet routes.

Councillor Debbi McCall was also announced as the first cycling champion for the area.

Penicuik Cycling Group’s convener Ross Laird said: “Penicuik Cycling Group continues to go from strength to strength, with over 250 people now actively follow our Facebook site. However, there are clearly a number of areas of concern for cyclists. While the Council is to be congratulated for its pro-active engagement and encouragement, there is much more to do to make cycling safe and enjoyable for all, including more infrastructure improvements and clear sign posting of quiet routes.

“We are delighted that Cllr Debbi McCall has agreed to be our first cycling champion and look forward to working with her and councillors of all parties to shape a better cycling future in Midlothian.”

Pictured are Councillor McCall with Dave Kenny and Bogdan Handrea from Midlothian Council.