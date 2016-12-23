Linlithgow’s Reds prove too strong for Dalkeith side

Dalkeith hosted Linlithgow in this rearranged BT Edinburgh Shield game.

From the kick off, Linlithgow surged into the home side’s 22. An early line out was driven over but the ball was held up behind the line.

In the fifth minute, Linlithgow spurned an easy penalty kick and opted to kick for a five-metre line-out.

Dalkeith probably expected another drive but the ball was passed along the backs until Andrew Whitelaw stepped round his opposite number to score, with Jack Frame adding the conversion.

Minutes later, a flowing move involving three Reds players culminated in a pass to Jack Frame who raced over for the second try, plus conversionbefore picking himself up to add the two points. With another converted try soon after, tThe home side dug deep and, for the first time, Dalkeith began to press forward.

Several times they threatened to score, with their heavier forwards trying to strong-arm their way over but the Reds defence held out.

On the half-four mark the Dalkeith spell of pressure was brought to an end when Reds’ Martin gathered the ball to score a try.

Reds’ Whitelaw then completed his hat-trick while Frame kicked his fifth successful conversion.

Linlithgow’s domination continued when Chris Ronalson touched down. HT 40-0.

In the 48th minute, Dalkeith pressed forward and won a try close to Linlithgow’s try line.

The home side forwards managed to make their weight count when they scored a pushover try.

The visitors hit back though with a converted try.

Dalkeith then burst up the right wing to score in the corner which was followed by an excellent conversion kick from out wide.

There was even time for Linlithgow’s head coach, Dougie Thomson, to make a rare, cameo appearance from the bench before Dalkeith finished the scoring with another try five minutes from the end.

The match finished 54-19 for the visitors.