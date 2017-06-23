Major night of entertainment for Midlothian boxing fans

Boxing fans are in for a treat when Easthouses Boxing Club stages a fight night at Easthouses Miners Club on Friday, July 14.

The event, organised by KO Promotions, will feature boxers from various clubs with 15 fights scheduled including three title fights.

Among the fights is a contest billed as the ‘‘battle of the bouncers’’ between Andy Peutherer and Stuart Campbell for the Alba Combat Equipment British title.

David Love who launched the Easthouses Boxing Club last year said: ‘‘We have staged two fight nights in the past year and both have proved successful, selling out long before the actual night.’’

Tickets cost £30 and are available from any of the boxers or from Easthouses Miners Club bar.