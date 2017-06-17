Martial arts seminar in Midlothian

The Bun Bu Ryo Do - Bonnyrigg Karate Club - recently hosted a seminar which was attended by almost 70 martial arts exponents.

Organised by Alan Borthwick, who teaches martial arts classes in Bonnyrigg and who is in the process of starting up more classes at Beeslack High School in Penicuik, the seminar at the Lasswade Centre on June 3 and 4 saw Patrick McCarthy, a 9th Dan Black Belt and master level instructor give a talk on the sport.

The event was the instructor’s only weekend seminar date in the UK and his only tour date in Scotland.

McCarthy is a Japan-accredited instructor, writer and founding director of the International Ryukyu Karate Research Society in Japan.

Attended by almost 70 black belts and other grades from across the UK, Ireland and Australia, the event started with a lecture, followed up by warm up routines and exercises.

The next part of the seminar concentrated on two-person drills which were well received.

That evening everyone enjoyed dinner at Table Table in Dalkeith.

The Sunday session kicked off with more two-person drills.

Alan said: ‘‘Overall the seminar has proved to be a great success not only for our club but in bringing like-minded martial artists together regardless of style or affiliation.’’

*For more information on the local club and what they do please visit their Facebook page at: Bun Bu Ryo Do - Bonnyrigg karate club