Midlothian’s swimming elite

Two promising Midlothian swimmers, Eilidh Redpath and Fraser Wilson took part in one day Scottish swimming, stroke development camp held at the national swimming academy, at the University of Stirling on May 6 and 7.

In total 135 young swimmers will have been nominated to take part in these stroke specific training camps. The swimmers come from across Scotland and they were selected following their performances in the six District Regional Programme events, which ran from September to December last year. Eilidh Redpath took part in the breaststroke event on Saturday while Fraser Wilson was selected for the backstroke event on Sunday. The youngsters had the opportunity to learn direct from elite swimmers such as Craig McLean, Craig Benson, Hannah Miley and Mark Szaranek, about their experience at the highest level of the sport. These athletes took time to share with the youngsters their own performance progression and overcoming challenges.