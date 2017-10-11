Midlothian’s top two prepare for Commonwealth Games in Oz

Two Midlothian bowlers have been selected to represent Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.

Ronnie Duncan and Stacey McDougall will travel Down Under next March for the two week event which begins on April 4 and runs until April 15.

The top class bowlers have previously represented Scotland with the pair travelling to New Zealand for the World Bowls tournament in Christchurch last December as part of the nation’s high-performance team.

Both Ronnie and Stacey are no strangers to winning titles and have successfully competed in many major tournament in recent years.

Ronnie (34) finished third in the 2017 World Cup singles, he was the 2016 Scottish Indoor singles champion and he was runner-up in the 2016 World Indoor pairs.

He was also the 2015 British Isles indoor pairs champion.

Domestically, Ronnie is the Bonnyrigg BC champion and a member of the Midlothian Indoor BC.

Last month he qualified for the World Indoor Championships at Potters Resort in England along with pairs colleague Colin Walker.

Ronnie, who works for Aberdeen Standard and is sponsored by the financial institution, said of his inclusion in the squad: ‘‘This is the pinnacle of my career in the sport so far. I am really excited to be part of the squad and looking forward to it.’’

Stacey (27), who also competes for Midlothian Indoor BC, holds winners titles for the 2015 British and Scottish Junior singles, the 2015 British and Scottish Junior Fours, and the 2015 Atlantic Rim fours.

This season, she won the County singles and the District pairs as a member of Dalkeith BC.

Stacey too re-iterated that being selected was the pinncale of her career so far and that she was ‘‘over the moon’’ to be heading there next year.

Stacey, however, is heading to the Gold Coast next week with the Scotland ladies team to get acquainted with the location.