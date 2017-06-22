Midlothian schools sports events

The Midlothian Primary and Secondary Athletics Championships took place recently at the Dalkeith Schools Campus.

The inter-school athletics competitions included track and field events and attracted a wide number of participants from the majority of schools in the area.

Mauricewood PS winner of Midlothian Primary School Athletics Championships for schools over 200 pupils

The Midlothian Active Schools team organised and ran these events with the support of school staff, senior pupils, and volunteers from Lasswade Athletics Club who provide a local pathway for talented athletes.

At the end of the championships it was Lasswade High School who won the Midlothian Secondary Schools Athletics Trophy, ​Sacred Heart won the Primary Athletics Championships for schools with less than 200 pupils, receiving the Headmasters Trophy; and Mauricewood Primary won the Primary Athletics Championships for schools of more than 200 pupils, winning the Armstrong Cup trophy.

This year a record number of 22 primary schools participated in both these events.

Active Schools co-ordinator Carolyn Cameron said: “We saw some excellent performances at the championships. I am delighted to see so many young people taking part in these sports.

Sacred Heart PS winner of Midlothian Primary School Athletics Championships for schools under 200 pupils

‘‘We are constantly trying to encourage more participation in sport and the Midlothian Primary and Secondary Athletics Championships show how able Midlothian pupils are. I hope the competitors continue to stay fit and enjoy and compete in sport.”