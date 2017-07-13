Midlothian swimmers amongst the medals

Young Midlothian swimmers were amongst the medals when the Scottish Summer Meet was staged at the Royal Commonwealth Pool last weekend.

The event, held over three days, attracted the cream of young swimming talent from across the UK.

With a number of entrants from Midlothian SC competing at varying age groups between 14 and 18 years, the club came home with three gold, a silver and two bronze medals.

Fraser Wilson won two golds in the 15 years 200m and 50m backstroke; Jamie Ferguson won bronze in 14 year 200m backstroke; Eilidh Redpath struck gold in the 15 years 100m butterfly while Ria Colbridge won silver and bronze in the girls 200 and 400m freestyle events.