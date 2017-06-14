Midlothian young swimmers to the fore

Midlothian Swimming Club held its second fundraising swimming gala of the year, the annual Minnows meet, at Prestonpans on June 4.

Head coach Colin Barton was delighted that the local club had comfortably retained the top club award, following some really positive performances and added that it demonstrated that the high standards set in previous years were being maintained, thanks to the efforts of the club’s coaching team.

Club president Moira Doyle also thanked the officials and volunteers who helped on the day, in particular Cameron Mackie who was the meet referee and Matt Evans who was Midlothian Swimming Club’s gala convener.