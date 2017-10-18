Nitten’s Stephen set his sights on British title within a year

Midlothian boxer Stephen Tiffney recorded his eighth professional win in a row at Meadowbank, last Friday, October 6.

The Newtongrange featherweight boxer fought Englishman Troy James in an MTK Collision Course event winning the fight on points over 10 rounds.

The 28 year-old began boxing aged just 11 and won several Scottish titles and fought for Scotland at amateur level thoughout his career.

But two years ago he decided to turn professional and with eight wins under his belt, he is now looking for a potential British title fight over the next 12 months.

Stephen said: ‘‘This fight was a big step up for me. My previous professional fights had been over four or six rounds but as this bout was meant to a British title eliminator, although that did fall through, it was still scheduled for 10 rounds.’’

Stephen worked hard to be as fit as possible for this latest fight, training twice daily, six days a week, at Lochend Boxing Club under coach Terry McCormack, and working early mornings unloading lorries at Sainsburys at Cameron Toll.

He said: ‘‘Going into the fight I felt good as I had trained really hard for this bout and it paid off.

‘‘It was a tough fight but I performed well. It was my first fight over 10 rounds and thanks to my increased training regime, I coped really well.’’

Having missed two-thirds of 2016 down to a shoulder injury, which was eventually diagnosed as a trapped nerve, his coach Terry McCormack said of Stephen after his fight win: ‘‘Stephen could have done that five or six years ago but this is the first season he has worked at 110 per cent.

‘‘He has had the ability since he walked into the gym on day one. But this time around he did everything right, he ate right, lived right and slept right.

‘‘And he gave us a masterclass against a much more experienced fighter in Troy James.’’

Looking to the future, McCormack added: ‘‘We are looking for an eliminator or a title within the next 12 months. Tiff is ready, he has got what it takes to fight for a British title fight.’’

Tiffney’s next fight opponent is still to be decided but is scheduled for December 6 in Paisley as the Meadowbank Stadium is set to be demolished.

Stephen said: ‘‘I’m hoping last week’s win will put me up there and I’m hoping for bigger opponents next time around!’’