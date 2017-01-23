Orkney find Lasswade too hot to handle

Lasswade 63 Orkney 0

A tight game was expected and this proved to be the case for the first half hour, but not beyond that.

With ten minutes gone Lasswade took the initiative and set up a short-range line for one of their classic catch and drives with Hearn touching down wide out.

Both sides were winning their own ball at the set pieces and this was the case at a Lasswade scrum 40 metres out. Moving the ball wide Wilson broke through the Orcadian line and had Borthwick on hand to take the offload and finish the job.

With a couple of minutes of the half left another ten metre catch and drive was foiled by the Orkney defenders but skilful recycling through three further rucks brought Hearn within striking range for his second try. Hunter made it 17-0.

First half stoppage proved long enough for the hosts to repeat the above manoeuvre, with Hennessey touching down the bonus point try.

22-0 ahead at the break Lasswade wasted no time before extending the lead.

Having stolen the restart kick at the ruck the ball moved wide and Kyle Smith broke down the left wing with Gray in close support to take the scoring pass.

More cracks opened up in the Orcadian game and some swift interpassing put Kerr over on the 48th minute. Just eight minutes later a Kerr break set up a ruck on the 22 and Matt Smith capitalised under the posts for Hunter to bring up 39-0.

From the restart Blair Smith barged over with three hangers-on. Hunter added the other two points as the clock passed the hour.

Three more tries followed at five minute intervals. Hearn completed his hat trick from another ruck and secured the player-of-the-match award; super-sub Blackie ensured he stayed as leading try scorer for the season so far; and Wilson celebrated his return to action after a long injury break with the 11 try.

Lasswade stay in fifth place but results elsewhere have put their promotion chances firmly back in their own hands.

The Hawthornden squad play their game in hand this Saturday at home to Livingston.

A five point win would leapfrog them into third place and just two points behind the joint leaders. Kick-off 2.00 p.m.