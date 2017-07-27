Penicuik father and son represent Scotland

Penicuik teenager Joe Seez was a member of the Scottish team which competed in the Junior National Outdoor Championships against the home nations in archery at the Lilleshall National Sports Centre in England recently.

Joe, (15) a Penicuik High School pupil, who shoots Olympic recurve, helped Scotland to finish second behind England with Wales in third place.

It proved to be a very close competition with England having fielding a very strong team, many of whom later represented Team GB and won gold at the European Championships.

In the individual event, Joe finished eighth in his age group, breaking his own Scottish record while his father, David, was the Scottish team manager.