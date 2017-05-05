Penicuik lose opening match

The opening day of the cricket season saw Penicuik Cricket Club compete against league favourites Royal High Corstorphine.

Playing in the East of Scot-land Association Championship, the home side, sponsored by Stuart and Stuart Solicitors, won the toss and decided to bat first.

Penicuik’s overseas players Cameron Bradley and Nik Kartas and new domestic signing Lyle Hill experienced the usual Scottish weather, cold and overcast.

Penicuik posted 215 for five with excellent contributions from Matt Foulds on 60 and Kris Steel with 52.

RHC lost early wickets and were just 58 for 3, however, a fourth wicket stand of 146 saw Corstorphine reach 216 for three off 45.5 overs.

Penicuik are at home again this Saturday against Dunniker.