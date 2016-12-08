Scotland bowlers at the World Bowls

Midlothian bowlers Ronnie Duncan and Stacey McDougall who are competing for Scotland at the World Bowls 2016 tournament are through to the final stages in their respective sections.

Ronnie, of Bonnyrigg, captained his mens’ triples side to seven out of nine victories, losing out England and Spain.

They finished second in their group to England but lost out to Australia 17-8 in the quarter-finals.

Stacey and the Ladies fours also lost out to England and Spain to finish second in their group.

They also faced Australia in the quarter-final, losing out 16-3.

Ronnie and Stacey were currently competing in the mens’ fours and the ladies’ triples as the Midlothian Advertiser went to print (Tuesday).