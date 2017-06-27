Scott helps to launch county sports awards

Local swimming sensation Scott Quin is encouraging as many people as possible to get nominating for this year’s Midlothian Sports Awards.

Paralympian Scott, who was crowned senior sports personality at the 2016 awards, is encouraging locals to nominate those who have made an outstanding contribution to sport in the county.

​The Loanhead based swimmer, who won silver in the 100m breaststroke SB14 final in Rio last year, said: “To win the senior sports personality award last year was a great honour. Coming back from Rio, and the high of that, it was really nice to be recognised like that back home – I was over the moon!”

“The Midlothian Sport Awards are what sporting recognition is all about. It’s not all about famous faces – it’s about the amateurs, semi professionals, professionals and coaches that work hard every day to achieve sporting success for the local community. I would encourage everyone to get nominating this year.”

Midlothian Council leader and cabinet member for sport and leisure, Councillor Derek Milligan said: “The Midlothian Sports Awards are a great way to shine a spotlight on the abundance of sporting talent in the county. Whether it is an athlete from the area who is at the top of their game or a volunteer working tirelessly to support the next generation, the awards are a great way to recognise those making a difference through sport in Midlothian.

The categories are: Senior Sports Personality; Junior Sports Personality; Senior Team Award; Junior Team Award; Coach of the Year; Service to Local Sport; Volunteer of the Year.

Nominations for personality, team and coach awards must be for achievements between July 1, 2016 and June 30, 2017.

​Nomination forms are available from leisure centres, libraries and swimming pools. Please return entries at these locations also.

Alternatively, you can email nominations to: sportsawards@ midlothian.gov.uk or online at http://www.active midlothian.org.uk/event/midlothian-sports-awards-2017-1004