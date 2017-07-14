Stuart is riding high in championship

Lauder’s Kershaw Racing team of driver Stephen Kershaw and Penicuik based passenger Stuart Clark are now lying third in the British Sidecar Championship behind multiple World and British champion Tim Reeves and 2015 and 2016 champions Ricky Stevens and Ryan Charlwood.

The borders team are having an excellent season only spoiled by engine problems encountered at Snetterton two weeks ago.

Last month, June 16-18, the pair competed at Knockhill and finished in second place reaching speeds of up to 126mph on the circuit.

Last weekend saw the 1.3 mile Mallory Park circuit in Leicestershire host round five of the British Sidecar Championship and it was the only round of the Championship which was not run alongside the British Superbike Championship.

Last Saturday saw practice and qualifying with Sunday staging two 20 lap races around the iconic circuit in front of a large crowd at the Bike Bonanza festival.

In qualifying, Kershaw and Clark qualified in second spot behind the Reeves brothers who were running at near lap record speed. With another gloriously hot day on Sunday the pair set off well and were in a very solid second spot when on lap eleven the engine problems struck again and they had to retire.

With only a few hours before the second race it was all hands to the pumps.

They made the start but they were at the back of the large grid so they had it all to do.

A blistering start saw them move passed seven sidecars on the first lap.

With very quick laps around 50 seconds they knew that they would have back markers to contend with.

Reeves pulled away in front and Stephen and Stuart move through the field finishing in a superb second place behind Reeves. Spectators and other competitors were in awe of their performance in which they reached speeds of up to 94 mph.

And in the podium area, Reeves was one of the first to congratulate them.

Speaking afterwards Stephen said: “I was extremely disappointed with this morning’s race but this race has more than made up for it.”

Stuart, who lives in Penicuik but is originally from Musselburgh and a former pupil of Musselburgh Grammar School, was a member of the Blue Arrows Motorcycle Display Team before taking up racing at the age of 21, racing 400cc Solos.

Stuart added: “It was just so hot out there but it was a fantastic race to be in.”

The pair remain in third spot in the Championship, only 22 points behind the reigning champions Stevens and Charlwood.

The next round is at Brands Hatch in Kent over the weekend of July 22 and 23.