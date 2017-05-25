Super weekend for gymnasts as they take the honours at home and abroad

Members of Lasswade Gymnastics Club excelled themselves last weekend when they competed for Scotland in major

competitions.

Rory Smith and coach Neil Robertson

Girl members returned from the British Championships at Stoke on Trent as the 2017 National Grade 2 and Grade 4 British champions.

And in Portugal, gymnast Rory Smith came away with two silver medals when he competed for Scotland at the Gymsport International event.

At the British Championships, Scotland competed against Wales and the 11 regional areas of England with over 200 gymnasts taking part.

Lasswade’s Kirsty Buchanan (12) and Kelly Wynne (12) were competing for Scotland at Grade 2 along with fellow national teammates Teagan Batho, Abbie Nichol and Lara Storrie.

Tilly Bee and Poppy Cunningham representing Scotland

Scotland won the team title with Kirsty placed second and Kelly third overall individually.

Also at the championships, Lasswade’s Tilly Bee and Poppy Cunningham were part of the Scottish Grade 4 team crowned the 2017 National Grade 4 British champions.

Poppy and Tilly, both 1o years old, were placed fifth and sixth individually but they had several top five finishes on the apparatus including a second on vault and bars, third on beam and second on floor.

Fellow Lasswade gymnast Jenny Fearley (14) also competed for Scotland at Grade 3.

Over in Portugal, 14 year-old Rory, the current Scottish champion returned with two silver medals.

In the team event last Saturday, competing against a host of nations, the national team finished fourth overall just missing out on bronze.

Individually, Rory came a respectable 12th overall in the All-Around.

For Rory to qualify for the individual apparatus finals on day two, it was the top eight scores that counted and he qualified for the vault, parallel bars and high bars finals,

He excelled, winning silver on the parallel bar and high bar, missing out on gold in the latter discipline by 0.1 marks.

Jillian Given, the Lasswade club’s business manager said: ‘‘This is a massive milestone for the club, it has never been achieved before.

‘‘We had five girls representing Scotland at the National Grade Finals and four came home with gold medals.

We also had Rory competing in an international competition and he returned with two silvers.

‘‘This was a magnificent feat by our young gymnasts!’’

Jillian said: ‘‘The club has been working very hard over the the past few years, in partnership with Midlothian Council, to bring the best, most talented gymnasts to Lasswade.’’

Jillian added: ‘‘We have over 250 gymnasts at the club who can now look up to these medal winners and push themselves to achieve.’’