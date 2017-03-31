Table-topping Lasswade win in style in final home match

Lasswade 52

Dalziel 14

Dalziel travelled to Hawthornden fourth from bottom of the table and still not officially clear of relegation.

With Lasswade currently topping the table only the most optimistic, and unrealistic, of the visiting support would have expected their salvation to lie in Midlothian especially as their hosts also need to garner every possible point to fend off challenges from three other clubs still in contention for promotion if not the title.

The match kicked off in warm sunshine with virtually no air movement but the pitch remained a bit greasy from the more wintry weather just two days before.

Lasswade laid down their first marker within three minutes when Lamond found a gap in the Dalziel line and when stopped had speedster Wilson on his shoulder to take the ball the rest of the way to the post for a straight forward Hunter conversion.

Dalziel found it difficult to get and hold on to the ball and play was mostly in their half.

With the quarter hour past, Lasswade used a scrum on halfway on the right wing to ship the ball rapidly to Kyle Smith on the opposite wing to flirt with the touchline into the visitors 22 and this time Hall was on hand to take the offload and round towards the posts and Hunter made it 14-0.

Lasswade were playing fluent 15-man rugby but needed another quarter hour and some slick offloading and recycling to earn their third try when Kerr finished off a sequence under the posts for an assured conversion and 21 unanswered points.

The fourth, bonus point, try came from the almost obligatory short range catch and drive touched down by Lamond as a just reward for his endeavours so far and part of his claim on player of the match.

Dalziel found some continuity in the dying minutes of the first forty and after a period of pressure near the home line Glover force his way over and added the two points himself to bring the half-time score to 26-7.

Lasswade turned the screw after the break and come the hour Kerr had completed his hat- trick and Hunter had kicked his fourth conversion.

Dalziel didn’t just lie down though and some forward power paved the way for Clark to ground beside the posts and Glover’s conversion doubled their score from the first half.

Not to be outdone, Lasswade also doubled their score with late tries from James Elliot and Moffat bringing up the half century Hunter’s sixth conversion making the final score 52-14.

This five point win from their last home fixture of this season, keeps Lasswade at the top of the table just three points clear of Dumfries who have a game in hand.

The Saints are their next opponents and they will need to pull out all the stops to beat them on their home ground in what is almost a make or break eight-pointer, kick-off 3pm.