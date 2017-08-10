Young athletes shine at major competitions

Representing their country in an international tournament were four of Lasswade AC’s rising stars who were in Dublin last weekend, having been selected to represent Scotland in the Celtic Games.

The four athletes – Lauren Dickson, Sarah Tait, Magnus Tait and Bryony Patterson – contributed to a fine performance by the Scottish Team.

Lauren Dickson brought home a silver finishing second in the U18 girls 1500m, while Bryony added another silver in the triple jump with a jump of 10.86m.

Sarah added another medal and more points to the Scottish Teams total, when she finished third in the U18 girls 1500m steeplechase.

A new personal best of 6.23.18s in the U18 boys 200m steeplechase left Magnus Tait just outside the medals but added valuable points to the teams total.

On the day, Scotland finished in overall second place on 159 points, ahead of Wales on 146 and behind winners Ireland who finished on 188pts.

Lasswade ACs younger athletes were also in action at Grangemouth Stadium, having been selected to compete in the Forth Valley League Select match.

The select match represents athletes who have put in the best performances, across all the divisions, giving them the chance to compete against each other for medals.

Leading the way for the U11s was Shane Majekodunmi in the sprints. It was a golden day for Shane, as he won the boys 100m in a time of 14.7s and the 200m in a new personal best (PB) of 30.00s. He picked up another gold when he helped his relay team to top spot.

Among the other U11s selected, Eloise Scott ran well in the 100m and helped her relay team to second spot.

Harry Miller also equalled his PB in the high jump, finishing fifth while competing in the U11s 600m, Aiden Haggerty ran well but unfortunately pulled up injured.

There were no medals for the U13 athletes, however there were some strong performances.

Alec Miller in the high jump finished fourth while Alastair Scott threw a new PB of 6.10m to finish sixth in the shot putt and Amy McLaughlin’s throw of 12.73m in the discus, a new PB, left her in fourth just 10cm off the medals.

Adam Leighton continued his fantastic season in the jumps with two gold medals and a new PB in the high jump.

In tricky conditions Adam’s jump of 5.33m in the long jump won his first gold and a new PB jump of 1.75m, won his second in the high jump.

Another double medal winner for Lasswade was sprinter Mia Downie who silver in the U15 girls 100m in a time of 13.3s.

Later in the day Mia ran another strong race in the 200m, taking the bronze with a time of 28.1s.

Just behind Mia in that race was fellow Lasswade sprinter Abbie Malinowski, who finished fourth in a time of 28.4s.

There were more medals for Lasswade athletes in the U15 field events with Cameron Dickson winning silver in the javelin with a throw of 22.18m.

His throw of 13.25m in the discus left him in sixth place.

Heather Kinghorn’s throw of 8.17m in the shot putt left her just outside the medals in fourth but with a new PB. Heather went one better in the discus throwing 17.79m to take the bronze.