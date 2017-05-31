Youth football club golf outing

Sunday saw a two man scramble event sponsored by Bute Youth Football Club and Roddie Leitch held at Port Bannatyne Golf Club.

The format worked well and was enjoyed by the players as scoring was good all round.

Early pace was set by Neil McKirdy and Sam Jamieson on nett 63.7, they were soon joined on that mark by Liam shanks and Davie Greer.

But this was overtaken by an excellent 62.2 from Graham fisher and Iain McFarlane and with only two groups left on the course looked good for victory but alas they were pipped by Joe Livingstone and Donald Standaloft whose 62 stole first place by just 0.2.

The big thank you to Roddie for great sponsorship and a great day’s competition.

Results: 1 Livingstone /Standaloft 62; 2 Fisher/McFarlane 62.2; 3 Jamieson/McKirdy 63.7; Scr Shanks/Greer. 65; Longest drive - S.Jamieson; Nearest pin-4 - D Greer; Nearest pin -10- J. Jardine; Nearest pin-18- G.Dunn.