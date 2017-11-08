Young Rhys’ potential shines through in motocross racing

A Penicuik youngster is fast becoming one of the rising stars of the motocross scene in Scotland.

Rhys Whyment (7), from Mauricewood Primary, was on a motorbike before many children his age had learned how to ride a bicycle.

After hours of practice over the weekends on his first little Malaguti, his confidence grew and it was not long before he started entering competitions where he has shown plenty of promise.

This year, and now riding a KTM 50, Rhys has built on that early potential after winning the Excosse XC Winter Series, finshing 13th out of 84 in the UK Masterkids competition and being crowned the Scottish Borders Motocross Club auto champion.

He also competed in the world minibike championship and held fourth position until he was forced to retire due to a mechanical issue.

Lee, Rhys’ dad, said: “He’s a good little rider and had a lot of success this year. He is racing against boys that are one or two years older than him.

“He loves his motorbike, he is on it non stop, I raced when I was younger I think that is where he must get it from. At first he was scared of motorbikes because of the noise so we got him a little quad bike and since then he has never looked back.”

It is very much a family pursuit with parents Lee (27) and Lauren (28) supporting their son in his passion.

Lee, who works in the army, said: “Our weekends over the summer consist of coming in from work on a Friday where Rhys is waiting for me to go race.

“We pack the van and head off on our journey to whatever race netting is on that weekend with mum Lauren and Rhys’ younger sister Eiley. She can also ride a pw50 motorbike aged just three.

“Staying over in a caravan for the weekend, having fun with friends and enjoying the weekend racing is the best you can get.”

Next year Lee says Rhys will be moving up to the 65cc category two years earlier than normal.

Lee said: “He is just starting out his journey on the KTM 65 SX with plans to compete in the Scottish nationals and multiple championships throughout the year just like he did last year but as long as he is having fun that is the main thing.”