Update: Second screening added for ‘Ice Guardians’ in Kirkcaldy

A second screening of Ice Guardians has been confirmed for Kirkcaldy after its Scottish premiere sold out within 24 hours.

Ice hockey fans packed out the Adam Smith Theatre’s showing on Wednesday, November 23.

Now the theatre has confirmed a second date on Thursday, November 24 – and tickets are on sale now.

Plans are in hand to also stage a Q&A, hosted by the Fife Free Press, that night too – more details will be announced next week.

The huge demand for tickets to see Brett Harvey’s acclaimed feature lengthy documentary on the NHL’s enforcers has delighted theatre bosses.

The Adam Smith secured the documentary’s Scottish premiere after responding to interest on social media.

A number of ice hockey die-hards took to Twitter to try to secure a screening in the Kingdom, and that snowballed as OnFife, the Fife Free Press and Fife Flyers teamed up to make it happen.

The premiere sold out within 24 hours.

And today, the theatre confirmed a second showing the following night.

Screenings of Ice Guardians have already sold out in Nottingham and Cardiff.