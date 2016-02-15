Work wonders

If you’re still struggling to shake those lingering ‘back to school’ blues (aren’t we all?), what you need is an occupational refresh.

We’re not suggesting you quit your job, however. A style shake-up is all it takes to give your office attitude a bit of zing - and it doesn’t take a major overhaul, either.

All you need are a few tweaks, so follow these five style hacks to take your daily look from boredom to awesome...

1. PULL THE PINAFORE

Swap your usual jumper dress or short sleeved shift for a chic pinafore, which offers lots of layering options.

Channel Gucci’s geek-girl vibe by wearing a sweet A-line or V-neck pinafore over a pussy-bow blouse - patent Mary Janes are the ideal finishing touch.

Tomboys can try the trend too, by pairing a pinafore-front jumpsuit with a black roll-neck and trainers or brogues.

A-line Salt & Pepper Dress, £65; Ribbed Roll Neck Jumper, £35; Single Bar Necklace, £14, all Oliver Bonas (www.oliverbonas.com)

Topshop Pinafore Jumpsuit, £65 (www.topshop.com)

2. SPLIT THE DIFFERENCE

The coolest way to colour block now? With pieces split on the vertical.

A bright 50-50 frock is a great way to add a splash of colour without going the whole hog, while a monochrome minidress spells a chic Sixties vibe.

And a versatile half-and-half shopper is ideal with your favourite trench - there’s nothing like a new bag to put a spring in your step.

Kaleidoscope Zip Colour Block Dress, currently reduced to £39 from £49 (www.kaleidoscope.co.uk)

Principles by Ben de Lisi Black Monochrome Button Dress, £50 (www.debenhams.com)

Red Herring Black Two Tone Shopper Bag, £20 (www.debenhams.com)

3. CUT THE MUSTARD

When the spring collections start to drop, warm, sunny colours will be everywhere, following an overabundance of orange on the catwalks.

If the idea of amber or tangerine fills you with fashion fear, ease into the trend with winter-friendly mustard.

This rich hue is flattering for both pale and dark skin tones, and pairs well with blacks and browns, so a mustard skirt or trousers will slot into your existing wardrobe with ease.

Topshop Skirt, £140 (in store end of January; www.topshop.com)

ASOS Premium Bell Flare Trousers, £38 (www.asos.com)

4. STEP UP YOUR SNEAKER GAME

You may be used to wearing trainers for the commute, and then doing a quick change at your desk, but pick the right sneakers and they can totally be office appropriate.

Not when you’ve got a day full of client meetings, obviously, but beige or khaki slip-ons give a laidback cigarette pants and tonal sweatshirt combo edge.

Or steal a styling trick from the boys and pair a loose trouser suit with pale lace-ups.

Marks and Spencer Footglove Suede Wide Fit Perforated Trainers, £45 (www.marksandspencer.com)

Aldo Naywen Slip On Trainers, £60 (www.houseoffraser.co.uk)

5. SHOOT HOOPS

Hoop earrings, previously cast out into the fashion wilderness, have come full circle, as it were, with huge danglers seen at Celine and Givenchy for SS16.

There is a caveat, though: big is good, but you’re looking for clean lines for this to work during the day.

Snap on a pair of silver or rose gold hoops for a fresh jewellery feel with minimal effort.

David Deyong Sterling Silver Diamond Cut 75mm Hoop Earrings, £99.99 (www.daviddeyong.co.uk)

Carol Woolton Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings in Rose Gold, currently reduced to £34.44 from £59.50 (www.qvcuk.com)