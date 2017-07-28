Double celebration for Play Midlothian

Play Midlothian is inviting children and families from across Midlothian to join them to celebrate play – and their 21st birthday – at Playday at Vogrie Country Park on Wednesday, August 2.

Playday will feature a wide range of opportunities to play provided by Play Midlothian and partners. The event will run from 10.30am until 3.30pm, and is free to access.

Play Midlothian will also be offering a shuttle bus service between Gorebridge Station and Vogrie, details of which can be found on the Facebook event page.

Playday is the national day for play, and events happen across the country – from small street parties, to large public events like the one hosted by Play Midlothian.

Play Midlothian has run Midlothian’s Playday since 2005, and in 2016, 900 children, along with their parents and other adults, came to Vogrie for a day of wet, messy, active and explorative play.

This year Play Midlothian will be binging some highlights from last year – including the giant sprinkler and the hula hoops – as well as new resources and ideas for play.

Play Midlothian is also celebrating its 21st birthday this year. For more than two decades, Play Midlothian has worked to improve and increase children’s opportunities to play across Midlothian, providing playschemes, supporting after school clubs and nurseries, offering outdoor all-weather play sessions, contributing to and developing Midlothian’s Play Strategy, hosting conferences, and much more.

Play Midlothian’s development manager Susan McIntyre is keen to mark the milestone: “Like the young people we support, we’re celebrating our 21st birthday as a big one, and we’re really looking forward to celebrating with some great activities at Playday.”

Playday officially starts at 10.30am, and celebration will continue until 3.30pm (though Vogrie itself is open later).

For the latest information and updates, find the Playday! event on Play Midlothian’s Facebook page, or visit Play Midlothian’s website at www.playmidlothian.org.uk