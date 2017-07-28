Eric’s ballad of John and Yoko at the Fringe

Pathhead-based comedian and poet Eric Davidson is gearing of for his tenth consecutive run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe next month.

Eric will play 20 nights at the renowned arts festival, with a show named after a chance encounter with one of his heroes in the 1960s.

‘When John and Yoko Waved Goodbye’ is a “personal show” for Eric, featuring a selection of tales, poems and laughs, at Venue39, ‘the Space on the Mile’, at The Radisson Blu on the Royal Mile throughout August.

Eric, who was born and bred in Newtongrange, explained that the show title came from him meeting his Beatles hero John Lennon and Yoko Ono as they left hospital in Darnock in 1969 following a car crash.

He said: “When they came out for a helicopter to take them away they waved to everybody, so that’s where it came from.

‘‘I have used it as a snapshot of what life was like in the 60s. My John and Yoko poem is all about what they would make of the world now.

“There is a bit about the Beatles effect on my life, and a bit about miners’ wives.

“I’m really looking forward to it because it’s a personal show – it is something I have wanted to do for a long time, this type of show, specially with it being the tenth year and in the heart of the city.

‘‘I’m hoping that a lot of American visitors walking up and down the High Street will pop in and see me as there is a fair bit about America in the show.”

Eric revealed he has a book of the same title for sale during his Fringe run, featuring poems from the show.

And he looked back on his incredible decade at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

He said: “It’s been a great ten years. What’s amazing about the Fringe is people come into your show on spec.

“About seven years ago an elderly couple from Oxford came up to me after the show to say they did that and enjoyed it so much, and they have come every year since

“It’s wee things like that which make it great to play.

“The audiences have been fairly steady over the years, I have averaged about 90 per cent full which is fantastic.”

Search ‘Eric Davidson’ at https://tickets.edfringe.com/ for tickets.