Search

IN PICTURES: Science comes alive as festival launches

Cola bottle rocket launch.
Cola bottle rocket launch.

This year’s Midlothian Science Festival is now under way.

Running until October 21, the festival has a programme of events offering something to capture the whole family’s imagination.

Lasswade Centre hosted the Science Alive Gala

Lasswade Centre hosted the Science Alive Gala

A Science Alive Gala took place at the Lasswade Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Photographer Alan Wilson was there to catch some of the action.

To view the fulll programme of festival events visit www.midlothiansciencefestival.com.

The event gave families the chance to get closer to science

The event gave families the chance to get closer to science

Midlothian Science Festival runs until October 21.

Midlothian Science Festival runs until October 21.

The festival has over 70 events taking place this year.

The festival has over 70 events taking place this year.

There was lots of fun to be had at the Lasswade Centre on Saturday.

There was lots of fun to be had at the Lasswade Centre on Saturday.

The events give people the chance to get closer to science.

The events give people the chance to get closer to science.

The full programme of events can be found at www.midlothiansciencefestival.com.

The full programme of events can be found at www.midlothiansciencefestival.com.

A chance to get hands-on with science

A chance to get hands-on with science

The science festival is an annual event in the region.

The science festival is an annual event in the region.

Science fun.

Science fun.