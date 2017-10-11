IN PICTURES: Science comes alive as festival launches

This year’s Midlothian Science Festival is now under way.

Running until October 21, the festival has a programme of events offering something to capture the whole family’s imagination.

Lasswade Centre hosted the Science Alive Gala

A Science Alive Gala took place at the Lasswade Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Photographer Alan Wilson was there to catch some of the action.

To view the fulll programme of festival events visit www.midlothiansciencefestival.com.

The festival has over 70 events taking place this year.

The science festival is an annual event in the region.