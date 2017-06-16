Father and son are on song

A father and son from Pathhead have proved that singing is in their family genes with each of them enjoying success in their music careers.

Iain Hunter will next month make his fourth headline performance in five years at the Edinburgh Jazz and Blues Festival after taking a break last year. Meanwhile teenager Ryan Hunter took to the stage for the third time at the iconic King Tut’s music venue in Glasgow on Sunday evening with his band Fabric Bear.

Midlothian band Fabric Bear playing at King Tuts in Glasgow, with singer Ryan Hunter (left).

Iain will sing classic songs by the likes of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Dean Martin at the Spiegeltent in George Square on July 19 with BBC musical director Elliot Murray’s 17-piece band.

Iain said: “It’s his personal band, he is brilliant with what he does, he works with all the top artists.

“I missed the festival last year, I wanted a break. You can water it down a bit if you do it all the time. So I’m coming back with a fresh approach, a lot of songs I haven’t performed before which I’m busy rehearsing at the moment.

“I sing songs you don’t get the chance to hear live as not many people perform them now. If you want to hear one of the best bands in Scotland with hopefully a great vocalist then it’s a night not to miss.”

Known as ‘the singing butcher’, Iain revealed that his loyal customers at his Kinross butcher’s shop are heading to his Edinburgh show.

He said: “Everybody knows I’m a butcher by day but I do enjoy my singing, especially in a venue like that.

“We sold over 200 tickets on the day they went on sale, and we have got a bus coming from Kinross. It means a lot to me for them to fork out money for a bus and tickets to come to hear me sing.”

And Iain is proud to see his son Ryan taking centre stage.

He said: “Ryan is doing well and unlike me he writes his own songs. He is very talented and we are so proud of him.”

Ryan, who fronts local rock band Fabric Bear, was delighted to be back at King Tuts on Sunday night, supporting Australian band Sick Puppies. He said: “It was a great gig, we got a really good reaction off everybody, it was very busy.”

As for his dad’s musical influence on him, Ryan added: “Genre-wise we are different, but he taught me how to play my first three chords on the guitar which obviously got me started, so that’s something I definitely appreciate.”

Fabric Bear play Sneaky Pete’s in Edinburgh on July 1, tickets £6 from Fabricbear.bigcartel.com. Iain Hunter at the Spiegeltent, July 19, tickets £16.50 from www.edinburghjazzfestival.com.